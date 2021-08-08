Susquehanna Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $195.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.17.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $149.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.80. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Shares of Microchip Technology are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.437 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

