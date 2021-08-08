Susquehanna Cuts Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $112.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AEIS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.78.

Shares of AEIS opened at $94.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

