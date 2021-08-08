SVB Leerink Raises Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target to $41.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 131.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KURA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a current ratio of 24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.80. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,669,000 after buying an additional 291,590 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 108.3% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,391,000 after buying an additional 1,919,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 133.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,474,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,944,000 after buying an additional 1,416,480 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,241,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,363,000 after buying an additional 621,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,255,000 after buying an additional 141,324 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

