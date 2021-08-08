SVB Leerink Raises Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target to $26.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its target price upped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RDUS. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $14.06 on Friday. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Radius Health will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 20.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 276,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 76,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 63,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,154,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 340,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

