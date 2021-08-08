SVB Leerink Trims ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price to $28.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

