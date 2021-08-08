Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $2,166,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 478,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,361,125.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $997,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,210,319 shares in the company, valued at $59,583,520.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,532,787 shares of company stock worth $31,162,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 119.1% in the first quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 101,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Switch by 12.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Switch by 1,467.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,121,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Switch by 17.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 57,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 64.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,180,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,195,000 after buying an additional 462,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

