Switcheo (SWTH) Reaches Market Cap of $30.04 Million

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $30.04 million and approximately $163,129.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Switcheo has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00045586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00127307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00146839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,956.54 or 0.99816052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.54 or 0.00791451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,598,514,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,532,752,036 coins. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

