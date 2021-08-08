Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €111.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on Symrise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Symrise has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €113.53 ($133.57).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €125.85 ($148.06) on Thursday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €117.62.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.