Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SYNT. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 538 ($7.03) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 583.13 ($7.62).

Get Synthomer alerts:

LON SYNT opened at GBX 528 ($6.90) on Thursday. Synthomer has a one year low of GBX 288.60 ($3.77) and a one year high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 524.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 754.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.