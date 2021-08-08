Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 560 ($7.32).

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYNT. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 583.13 ($7.62).

Shares of SYNT stock opened at GBX 528 ($6.90) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 524.19. The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 754.29. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 288.60 ($3.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

