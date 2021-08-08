Talis Biomedical Co.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 11th (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Talis Biomedical’s (NASDAQ:TLIS) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 11th. Talis Biomedical had issued 13,800,000 shares in its IPO on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $220,800,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

TLIS stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.51. Talis Biomedical has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($3.82). The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Talis Biomedical will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLIS. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $41,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

