Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

NYSE TMHC opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.