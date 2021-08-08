Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives GBX 191 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 191 ($2.50).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 175.10 ($2.29) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 1.94 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 164.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 4.14 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.