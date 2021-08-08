TD Securities Boosts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$235.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CJT has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$254.67.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$185.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$159.80 and a 52-week high of C$250.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$181.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 867.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 461.68%.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$203,385.60. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$911,125.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

