TD Securities Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$29.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ERO. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.90.

Shares of ERO opened at C$23.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.53. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$17.24 and a 12 month high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

