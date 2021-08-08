TD Securities Raises Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$150.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. ATB Capital increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$123.25.

LSPD stock opened at C$122.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.33 billion and a PE ratio of -103.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$100.96. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of C$37.51 and a 52-week high of C$122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

