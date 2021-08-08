Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 700 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth approximately $31,131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,089,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 673.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after buying an additional 177,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,951,000 after buying an additional 128,087 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $113,565.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $46,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,409 shares of company stock worth $2,459,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

TRUP stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $126.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.16 and a beta of 1.89.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

