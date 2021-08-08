Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $725,000 Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WU opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.