Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $696,000 in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 0.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Hilltop’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

