Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 10,200 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,054,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

RRC stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.39. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

