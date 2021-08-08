Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 108.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Vontier were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,359,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VNT opened at $33.42 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

