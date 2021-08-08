Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after buying an additional 865,112 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 32.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,062 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter worth $160,015,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 24.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after purchasing an additional 219,832 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VCYT shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

