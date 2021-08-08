Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after buying an additional 865,112 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 32.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,178,000 after buying an additional 1,162,062 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter worth $160,015,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 24.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after purchasing an additional 219,832 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VCYT shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

