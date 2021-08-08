Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,354,000 after acquiring an additional 439,398 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,249,000 after buying an additional 796,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,955,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $50.74 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

