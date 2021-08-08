Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Team17 Group has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:TSVNF opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

