Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) to a reduce rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TLPFY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $211.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.93. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $145.76 and a 1-year high of $216.99.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

