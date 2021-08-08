Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.44. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 2,638 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th.

