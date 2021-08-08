TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Raised to C$30.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$29.25 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TU. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.27.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE TU opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in TELUS by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 63,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in TELUS by 7.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TELUS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.