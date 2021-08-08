Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Terminix Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Terminix Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

TMX stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02. Terminix Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMX. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Terminix Global by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

