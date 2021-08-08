Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,444 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.8% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.98.

TSLA traded down $15.53 on Friday, reaching $699.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,623,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,296,918. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $649.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $692.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,754 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

