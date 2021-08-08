TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 96.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 242,916 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 98.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 382,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after buying an additional 189,490 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,956,000 after buying an additional 216,496 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 203.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 44,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $23.52 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.04% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

