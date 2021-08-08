The Bank of Nova Scotia Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 17,007 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,608% compared to the average daily volume of 628 put options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.37.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.745 dividend. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511,721 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,381,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,185,000 after acquiring an additional 153,492 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,525 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,970,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,429,000 after purchasing an additional 772,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

