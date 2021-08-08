The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells $93,560,278.98 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 1,608,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $93,560,278.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Management L.L.C also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $10,505,642.75.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92.

On Monday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28.

Shares of CG stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 566,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 104,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

