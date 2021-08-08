The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $55.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,364,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.68. 903,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,634. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

