The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

The First of Long Island stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 31.54%. Research analysts expect that The First of Long Island will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

