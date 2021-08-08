The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get The Gap alerts:

NYSE:GPS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.11. 7,391,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,667,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.63. The Gap has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Gap will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

In other The Gap news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $55,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,864 shares of company stock worth $5,710,257. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Gap by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 444.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in The Gap by 2,155.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Gap by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in The Gap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.