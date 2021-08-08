The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.85 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.85 ($3.35) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ISP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €2.58 ($3.04).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

