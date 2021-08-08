The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $257.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $296.00 to $257.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.45.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $168.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.85 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.62. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,847,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,814,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 2.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 81.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.