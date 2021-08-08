The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€121.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €104.06 ($122.42).

FRA ZAL opened at €92.50 ($108.82) on Thursday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €97.87.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

