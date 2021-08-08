The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $97.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $93.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.59 and a beta of 1.53. The Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

