The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get The Joint alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JYNT. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.43.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $104.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.52 and a beta of 1.25. The Joint has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $106.37.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $391,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 17,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $851,434.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,592.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.