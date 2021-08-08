The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.41 Billion

Brokerages expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to post $30.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $30.98 billion. The Kroger reported sales of $30.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year sales of $132.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.72 billion to $134.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $134.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.11 billion to $136.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.75. 4,237,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,335,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.18.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after buying an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in The Kroger by 52.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after buying an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Kroger by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,935,000 after buying an additional 406,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Kroger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,414,000 after buying an additional 58,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $226,065,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

