The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 86.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 977,301 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $6,345,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1,652.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 183,875 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,464,000 after acquiring an additional 200,919 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS opened at $31.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

