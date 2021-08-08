The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will report $3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.13 and the lowest is $3.06. The PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings per share of $3.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $14.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $16.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $15.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,262. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.88. The firm has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

