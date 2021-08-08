The RealReal (REAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect The RealReal to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The RealReal has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $30.22.

In other The RealReal news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $42,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,198.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $78,418.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 445,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,191. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

