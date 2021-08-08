The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.68.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The RMR Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The RMR Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 45.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.