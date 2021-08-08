The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of The Simply Good Foods worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

