The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

Shares of SO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,326,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,817. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $891,315. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

