TheStreet Lowers Teekay (NYSE:TK) to D

TheStreet cut shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of TK stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $279.06 million, a P/E ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48. Teekay has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.17.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $282.86 million for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Teekay in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.