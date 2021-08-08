Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Downgraded to “Sector Perform Under Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$139.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$141.57.

TRI opened at C$140.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$124.93. The company has a market cap of C$69.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.41. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$98.44 and a 1-year high of C$141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

